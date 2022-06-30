×

Letters

Government stripped parents of authority

By READER LETTER - 30 June 2022 - 08:16
Residents and family members outside the tavern in Scenery Park where 21 people died in the early hours of Sunday morning in East London.
Image: Mark Andrews

The fatal incident in an East London drinking hole where 21 future leaders died has sparked debates and the blame game.

The role of parents is now questioned and they are labelled irresponsible. SA parents have been stripped of their authority by the government. The poor parents were not orientated on an alternative mechanism of disciplining their children apart from corporal punishment.

A parent cannot really babysit a teenager, while they have to fend for their basic needs. Parents have headaches at home with truant children and they just have to respect children's rights. When parents report their children at police stations for ill-discipline and going Awol, they are not taken seriously, but when children report parents for corporal punishment, the reaction is swift.

The neo-culture of celebrating every achievement and occasion with booze has gripped our communities. Children lie and devise plans to join the carousing like the adults do.

Kgothatso Mphuthi, Chiawelo, Soweto

Lack of township amenities forces youth to 'tavern-prowl', says Sadtu in wake of Enyobeni tragedy

The SA Democratic Teachers' Union says the Enyobeni tavern tragedy is a stark reminder of the "appalling conditions" township youth live under where ...
News
2 days ago

Mass funeral service for 21 teenagers who died in East London tavern

A mass funeral service will be held next week for the 21 young people who died in an Eastern Cape tavern on Sunday morning.
News
17 hours ago

Enyobeni tavern toxicology results awaited, but generator fumes 'highly unlikely' as cause of deaths

The results of autopsies to determine the cause of the deaths of 21 young people at Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park are likely to be made public ...
News
22 hours ago

‘I called him my son’; ‘Her beautiful smile’; ‘His laugh was contagious’: Schools pay tribute to tavern victims

Schoolmates and teachers of the youths who died at the Enyobeni tavern in East London are mourning their losses.
News
1 day ago

