Jesse Clegg to perform a song his dad the famous Johnny dedicated to him
'That song means a lot to me'
Singer Jesse Clegg cannot wait to surprise music fans when he performs a song that his father Johnny Clegg wrote for him when he was born.
Clegg will perform Cruel Crazy Beautiful World as he pays tribute to his late father at the third Johnny Clegg Tribute Show to be held at Emmarentia Botanical Gardens in Johannesburg on July 7. The event is to mark the third anniversary of his father's passing...
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.