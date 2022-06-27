Jesse Clegg to perform a song his dad the famous Johnny dedicated to him

'That song means a lot to me'

Singer Jesse Clegg cannot wait to surprise music fans when he performs a song that his father Johnny Clegg wrote for him when he was born.



Clegg will perform Cruel Crazy Beautiful World as he pays tribute to his late father at the third Johnny Clegg Tribute Show to be held at Emmarentia Botanical Gardens in Johannesburg on July 7. The event is to mark the third anniversary of his father's passing...