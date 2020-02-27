WATCH | 'White Zulu' Johnny Clegg gets traditional 'cross over' ceremony

Even though he was born a white man, the late Johnny Clegg lived his life immersed in the Zulu culture and tradition, which is why his family decided to honour his spirit by having a traditional Zulu “crossing” ceremony.

Johnny died at the age of 66 in July 2019 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, which he was first diagnosed with in 2015.

The iconic musician had lived his life expressing his love for the Zulu culture and was dubbed “White Zulu” because of his undying love for everything Zulu.

Earlier this week the Clegg family announced that Johnny - who had a hit song titled The Crossing (O Siyeza) with Savuka - had been bestowed the honour of a traditional "crossing" in the heart of Zululand.