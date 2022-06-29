Zondo commission will be a waste if thieves avoid jail

In my view, the state capture report is worth it as it has brought revelations on how ANC deployees and their business associates plundered the public purse in the name of radical economic transformation. The commission details how Jacob Zuma allowed foreigners, the Guptas, to plunder the public purse while his supporters were singing Umshini Wam.

However, the leader of the RET and his cohorts mentioned in the state capture report denied that they have done wrong. His supporters joined him, saying "Wenzeni uZuma" (what has Zuma done).

However, the state capture report would be more worthwhile if those implicated are found guilty and sentenced to jail.

The state should also recoup the billions of rand from the crooks and thieves. But if there are no convictions, the work of the commission would be futile as billion of rand would have been wasted. ANC deployees and their associates still maintain that they did not benefit from irregular awarding of state tenders. What a lie. Why are they afraid of lifestyle audits?

The ANC believes it is not the problem but apartheid. The ANC is in government and should take responsibility for the mess created by its deployees and its associates. What does the ANC say about R255m allegedly paid to a company of its associate without rendering a service? What does the ANC say about more than R25m allegedly given to the Guptas that was meant for small dairy farmers?

The ANC and its members and supporters couldn't care less about corruption. The ANC doesn't want people to call its deployees crooks and thieves but is happy when Afrikaners like Anton Rupert are called thieves. A thief is a thief irrespective of the motive. A thief doesn't have a colour.

Let us hope law enforcement agencies will do their work to ensure that concrete evidence is presented before judges. The state should have experienced prosecutors who will not be intimidated by lawyers of the accused.

Lyborn Rikhotso, Giyani