×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

Zondo commission will be a waste if thieves avoid jail

By READER LETTER - 29 June 2022 - 09:17
Chief justice Raymond Zondo.
Chief justice Raymond Zondo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

In my view, the state capture report is worth it as it has brought revelations on how ANC deployees and their business associates plundered the public purse in the name of radical economic transformation. The commission details how Jacob Zuma allowed foreigners, the Guptas, to plunder the public purse while his supporters were singing Umshini Wam.

However, the leader of the RET and his cohorts mentioned in the state capture report denied that they have done wrong. His supporters joined him, saying "Wenzeni uZuma" (what has Zuma done).

However, the state capture report would be more worthwhile if those implicated are found guilty and sentenced to jail.

The state should also recoup the billions of rand from the crooks and thieves. But if there are no convictions, the work of the commission would be futile as billion of rand would have been wasted. ANC deployees and their associates still maintain that they did not benefit from irregular awarding of state tenders. What a lie. Why are they afraid of lifestyle audits?

The ANC believes it is not the problem but apartheid. The ANC is in government and should take responsibility for the mess created by its deployees and its associates. What does the ANC say about R255m allegedly paid to a company of its associate without rendering a service? What does the ANC say about more than R25m allegedly given to the Guptas that was meant for small dairy farmers?

The ANC and its members and supporters couldn't care less about corruption. The ANC doesn't want people to call its deployees crooks and thieves but is happy when Afrikaners like Anton Rupert are called thieves. A thief is a thief irrespective of the motive. A thief doesn't have a colour.

Let us hope law enforcement agencies will do their work to ensure that concrete evidence is presented before judges. The state should have experienced prosecutors who will not be intimidated by lawyers of the accused.

Lyborn Rikhotso, Giyani

Thuli Madonsela: ‘Zuma knew of his relationship with Zondo and didn’t object’

"If we don’t ensure the state capture report is implemented, we have state capture 2 loading,” Madonsela said.
News
1 day ago

State capture and Covid-19: Ramaphosa reflects on 'momentous week'

President Cyril Ramaphosa says SA has an opportunity to make a decisive break with the excesses of the past by building a society free of corruption ...
News
1 day ago

Zuma a no-show at state capture media conference, launches savage attack on Zondo

Jacob Zuma, the man at the centre of the Gupta family's capture of the SA state, was expected to supply his first reaction to the findings of the ...
News
3 days ago

Public protector wants to see Zondo report implementation plans

The public protector's office says it has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa requesting him to submit to parliament a plan on how he will implement ...
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released