SA, like the West, has double standards on Ukraine

Some of us have often bewailed the hypocrisy and double standards of the West and SA's liberal establishment regarding Israel's occupation of Palestine and Russia' invasion of Ukraine but to no avail.

To the hypocrites, these two issues are as dissimilar as day and night. Here is one more example of such hypocrisy. Listen to the silence of the Western and SA as the Volodomyr Zelensky regime goes about outlawing Ukrainian opposition parties.

The latest to fall under the Zelensky hammer are The Party of Shariy and the Left Opposition movement, which brings the total number of banned political groups in Ukraine to nine. Both these parties featured on a list of 11 political factions suspended in March by Ukraine's security council. The Zelensky regime has already outlawed the country's opposition group, Opposition Platform For Life (OPL).

The "funds and assets" of the Left Opposition and those of the Party of Shariy are set to be nationalised like the West has summarily confiscated the private property of Russian oligarchs. All the activities of these parties have been prohibited.

The "justice minister", Denis Malyuska, announced that the two joined other "pro-Russia" parties whose activities were aimed at "undermining the sovereinty" of Ukraine.

The leader of OPL, businessman Viktor Medvedchuk, who favoured a different approach to relations with Russia and the West, was placed under house arrest in April 2021 after his party overtook Zelensky's Servant of the People party in opinion polling. Remember how the apartheid regime used to proscribe its black interlocuters?

Prof Themba Sono, email