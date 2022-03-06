Gift of the Givers to provide aid to Ukraine, bring SA students home

The Gift of the Givers is set to intervene in the Ukranian crisis by funding the repatriation of SA students and providing emergency medical relief to front-line facilities.

Displaced Ukranians, stuck in the war-torn country, will also receive aid, according to an announcement made on the humanitarian organisation's social media platforms.

On Friday night Gift of the Givers participated in a “very private international discussion where representatives from Slovakia, Romania, the Ukraine health ministry, Croatia, one of the chief co-ordinators of humanitarian assistance in Ukraine, a doctor in Kyiv, surgeons from the USA and Europe participated.

“Following that important session, we received a call from the Ukraine aid co-ordinator ... for guidance on various issues.”

On Saturday Gift of the Givers sent a blueprint on how “to manage the humanitarian situation decisively in Ukraine having faced an almost identical situation in Syria where our SA team set up the Ar Rahma Hospital in the war zone.

“We also have experience from our engagement in Afghanistan and Chechnya, countries we have assisted with humanitarian aid previously.”