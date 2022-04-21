Ukraine’s Zelensky discusses 'threat of a global food crisis' with Ramaphosa

After weeks of waiting, President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally had his long-awaited phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Had a phone conversation with @CyrilRamaphosa. Told about our resistance to Russian aggression. Discussed the threat of a global food crisis, deepening relations with the Republic of SA and co-operation within international organisations,” tweeted Zelensky on Wednesday evening.

Ramaphosa, who has previously confirmed through Twitter that he has had telephonic conversations with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden, on Thursday confirmed the phone call.

He said they had discussed the “tragic human cost, as well its global ramifications.”

“We agree on the need for a negotiated end to the conflict which has impacted Ukraine’s place in global supply chains, including its position as a major exporter of food to our continent. President Zelensky anticipates closer relations with Africa in future.”

Ukrainian ambassador to SA Liubov Abravitova had confirmed to TimesLIVE earlier on Thursday morning that the phone call did take place.

“The call took place yesterday [Wednesday] evening.”

When asked if she had facilitated the call, she said: “Of course.”

The call comes on the back of a Sunday Times report that bickering between SA and Ukrainian diplomats was behind the delay in the phone call between the two heads of state.