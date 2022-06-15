Biden demands oil companies explain lack of gasoline as prices rise

Biden has been intensifying attacks against oil companies in recent days as US gas prices raced to record highs above $5 per gallon this past weekend and ahead of the summertime driving season.

Rising gas prices have helped drive unexpectedly persistent consumer price inflation and voter anger ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections where Biden's Democratic Party is defending its control of Congress.

US consumer inflation unexpectedly accelerated in May, leading to the largest annual increase in four decades. White House officials have hotly debated how to respond to a problem they once thought would fade and now see as largely out of their control.

Biden has attributed rising oil prices primarily to US-led sanctions that took Russian energy supplies off the global market after its invasion of Ukraine.