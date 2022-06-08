Stormers loose forwards a point of difference

Hlungwani explained what sets Dayimani apart. “He is easy to coach. His work ethic is second to none. I enjoy his intellect and sometimes you see it in the game.”

In Roos the Stormers have another tearaway that the opposition has found hard to tame. This week Roos will pit his skills against Ulster who has long time Bok incumbent Duane Vermeulen in the No 8 jersey. Will there be a need to rein their young tyro in this weekend?

Vermeulen after all, is the major impediment in Roos's path to the Bok jersey.

“It is something we consistently encourage, them being themselves,” said Hlungwani. “We want continuous improvement from him. He's still young. The main thing we ask every week is 'can you be better than last week?' His response is always 'yes'.”

Dayimani's versatility has also made him difficult to rein in. He almost found himself as candidate for a shift in the back division last weekend when centre Rikus Pretorius left the field in the fourth minute.

“I was ready for that challenge,” said Dayimani, a former No 8 who has excelled on the side of the scrum for the Stormers. “I've played 12 for the Lions against the Sharks, I've played wing the Crusaders, I've played 12 in the Currie Cup against Griquas. Sometimes in a game from broken play I'm in the backline. If Dobbo (John Dobson, the coach) looks at me I'm not going to shy away. I'll slot in.”

For a player who was unsettled, the move back home and into the colours of the Stormers was the perfect tonic.

Dayimani trades on confidence, but it is a two-way street.

“They back me out wide. Coaches back me — let me do my thing. If there is a mistake we'll fix it. I can play with freedom,” said Dayimani.

He hasn't just excelled in attack, Dayimani has just about reinvented himself as a shoulder- to-the-wheel loose forward who makes contributions all round.

“I just focus on myself. I want to prove myself going up against the best loose forwards. For me it is always personal, especially against the opposing No 7. I always tell myself to come out on top. I want to prove people wrong in attack and in defence.”