ANC no longer leader of society

ANC politicians are hypocrites. They make lot of noise about comrades killing each other. They are quick to promise bereaved families that perpetrators will be arrested, prosecuted and sentenced if found guilty. Supporters of alleged killers even organise protest marches to courts. The ANC has become a party of killers and crooks.

Comrades go to conferences with weapons as if they are out hunting animals in the bush, all because of extreme arguments taking place there among comrades. The founding fathers are turning in their graves at what is happening in now dysfunctional ANC.

It would appear the leadership and members of the ANC are not ashamed about what is happening in the movement – the killings, corruption and general misbehaviour.

Last week a councillor was arrested in KZN for the murder of two party members before last year's local government elections.

How could the ANC lead society while it fails to lead its own members? It is disturbing to hear people say the ANC should be voted out of power after its honest leaders spent years in jail and exile.

But among these fine leaders, one of them stepped out of line and turned himself into a wicked nincompoop, leading wicked sycophants to plunder state coffers.

The wicked nincompoop even sold the country to a foreign family who plundered and left it bleeding.

The ANC was founded on Christian principles and values by its founding fathers. Those of such moral high standing have since been thrown out the window.

Musi Maimane was right when he said: "The ANC is no longer the same."

Lyborn Rikhotso, Giyani