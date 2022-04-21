Supermarket's delivery guys a menace on roads

Checkers proudly promotes its ability to deliver your online purchases within 60 minutes.

Indeed Checkers do, but in the process have unleashed “kamikazi” motorcyclists, who do their best to meet the 60-minute time frame, set by some glory boy on the Checkers board of directors.

These reckless speedsters are now a menace on the roads, weaving through traffic, jumping red robots, without a care in the world.

This dangerous phenomenon should be stopped dead in its tracks... or strict disciplines should be applied to these overzealous riders, whose driving habits should be questioned and closely monitored.

The 60-minute time frame is a lot of nonsense and should be reviewed for the sake of the law-abiding road users of this country.

I don’t want to die with Checkers branding sticking out of my body.

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield Benoni