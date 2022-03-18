Ideas do not die, keep creativity alive

Paradoxically, freedom requires the need to impose control on self, it requires more responsibility than slavery, and the decision to accept a destiny of freedom by recognising the process and discipline that personal and political freedom require.

The greatness of a man is measured by the way he treats the little man. Compassion for the weak is a sign of greatness. People generally fall into one of three groups: the few who make things happen, the many who watch things happen, and the overwhelming majority who have no notion of what happens.

Every person is either a creator of fact or a creature of circumstance. They either put colour in their environment, or, like chameleons, they take colour from their environment. We must realise that we're a sum total of all who have taught us, both great and small.

Sometimes we act foolishly. We are smarter but not wiser; we live longer but not healthier; we have more but enjoy less, and we go to the moon but don't go home.

Your existence is evidence that this generation needs something that your life contains. Therefore, you must die empty by having delivered everything you were conceived with. We must come to the realisation that circumstances and crises are God's tools to move us into your purpose and maximising of our potential.

There's nothing as powerful as an idea. Everything that was created began as an idea. Ideas that were created control the world we live in today. You must pursue divine ideas. Death can never kill an idea. Ideas are more powerful than death. Ideas outlive men and can never be destroyed. We are products of our culture and interpret the world through our mental conditioning.

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron, Free State