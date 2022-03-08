SA should emulate Thai and Ethiopian pro-local examples for the economy

Foreigners should be embraced, not repelled

There is nothing inherently controversial about asking a government to prioritise the needs and aspirations of its citizens. Perhaps up for debate is the required path, but the principle remains the same.



The social contract of a nation is primarily with citizens, who are meant to uphold the values therein. Similarly, the idea that efforts to put the needs of South Africans first do not require undermining the dignity or human rights of non-citizens should not be controversial. In 2015, I lived in Ethiopia for a few months...