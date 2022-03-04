Solution for student debt is in actuarial principles

I remember sleeping inside the campus library for three months and bathing in the toilets while I was a student at the University of the Free State in 2015. I was not the only one faced with such challenges but most of us held on with the hope that our predicament would change once we had graduated.



While some of us have managed to escape the clutches of financial lack, there are many others who remain oppressed. The fact that student debt was reported to be R14bn by the year 2021, is an indication that we have a serious crisis on our hands...