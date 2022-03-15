World

Russian forces have been pushed back slightly from Ukraine's Mykolayiv city, says governor

By Reuters - 15 March 2022 - 11:22
A member of the Ukrainian army in a combat position near the line of separation from Russian-backed rebels near Horlivka in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, last week.
Image: REUTERS/Anna Kudriavtseva

The governor of Ukraine's southern region of Mykolayiv said the security situation was calmer in the area on Tuesday because Russian forces had been pushed back slightly from the regional capital, which they have been trying to seize.

In an interview on national television, Governor Vitaliy Kim said Russian troops continued to fire at the city of Mykolayiv and that 80 people were wounded on Monday, including two children.

"You can be 99% sure that Mykolayiv region will continue to hold back the advance of the Russian troops. There is the Bug River, which they need to force their way across in order to advance,” he said. "We will not give up the bridges to the invaders.”

Ukraine's Zelenskyy warns of desolation if Russia tries to take Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned Russian forces they face a fight to the death if they try to occupy the capital Kyiv, as air raid ...
News
2 days ago

Fighting rages outside Kyiv, Ukraine says evacuations threatened again

Conflict raged northwest of Kyiv on Saturday and other cities were encircled and under heavy shelling, while Ukrainian officials said fighting and ...
News
3 days ago

Ukraine at 'turning point', Zelenskyy says as Russians regroup near Kyiv

Air raid sirens blared across most Ukrainian cities on Saturday morning urging people to seek shelters, local media reported, after President ...
News
3 days ago

