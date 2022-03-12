Ukraine at 'turning point', Zelenskyy says as Russians regroup near Kyiv

Russian forces kept up their bombardment of cities across the country on Friday in the biggest assault on a European country since World War 2. Satellite images showed them firing artillery as they advanced on Kyiv.

The fighting has created more than 2 million refugees, and thousands of Ukrainians are trapped in besieged cities.

As hundreds sheltered in Kharkiv metro stations, Nastya, a young girl lying on a makeshift bed on the floor of a train carriage, said she had been there for over a week, unable to move around much and ill with a virus.

“I'm scared for my home, for the homes of my friends, very scared for the whole country, and scared for myself of course,” she said.

Putin calls the invasion a “special operation” to disarm Ukraine and unseat leaders it calls neo-Nazis. Ukraine and Western allies call this a baseless pretext for a war of choice that has raised fears of wider conflict in Europe.

PSYCHIATRIC HOSPITAL

The governor of the Kharkiv region on the Russian border, said a psychiatric hospital had been hit, and the mayor of the city of Kharkiv said about 50 schools there had been destroyed.

In the besieged southern city of Mariupol, the city council said at least 1,582 civilians had been killed by Russian shelling and a 12-day blockade that has left hundreds of thousands trapped with no food, water, heat or power.

Moscow denies targeting civilians.

Russia's defence ministry said the Black Sea port was surrounded, while Ukrainian officials accused Russia of deliberately preventing civilians getting out and humanitarian convoys getting in.

A new effort to evacuate civilians along a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol appeared to have failed, as Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Russian shelling prevented them from leaving.

“The situation is critical,” Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said.

More humanitarian corridors were planned for Saturday, including in the Sumy region in northeast Ukraine, said regional Governor Dmitro Zhivitskiy.

“To save the lives of people, daily and every night hundreds of people work, on the possibility of organising 'Green Corridors',” he said on Facebook. “This is an opportunity to leave the settlements for those who need it the most.”

Western countries meanwhile took more economic steps to try to force Putin to end his assault.

President Joe Biden, who this week banned US imports of Russian oil, said the G7 industrial powers would revoke Russia's “most favoured nation” trade status.

Biden banned US imports of Russian seafood, alcohol and diamonds. Washington sanctioned more oligarchs and elites, including board members of Russian banks, and a dozen lawmakers.