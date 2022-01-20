Chirwa must show president respect

According to our African culture, we must respect our elders. What this Naledi Chirwa said about our President Cyril Ramaphosa is typical of EFF idiots. It's not surprising because they learn from their leader, the so-called CIC Julius Malema.

How does a young woman like her refer to our president as a small little boy, even though she's an MP?

Ramaphosa is old enough to be her grandfather. What you do or say to elders in public, reflects how you were brought up and on your family's behaviour.

Soahlane oa Mokoena, Soshanguve