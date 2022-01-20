Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series just got more epic thanks to a new Fan Edition

Turn it on and you’ll be wowed by the high-quality graphics that only a quick processor and 6.4" FHD+ Dynamic Amoled 2X display can provide. This large screen delivers vibrant colours and brightness even in sharp sunlight — a feature you're sure to appreciate whether you're streaming, gaming or simply reviewing the photos and videos you've shot.

Speaking of which, with the Galaxy S21 FE 5G anyone can easily create and edit scroll-stopping content thanks to a pro-grade camera that does all the heavy lifting for you.

As accidents can happen when you're creating awe-inspiring content, you'll be pleased to know that this impressive device is also IP68 rated. This means your phone will be safe from splashes and drips; tests show it can even survive being submerged in up to 1.5m of fresh water for about 30 minutes.

Multitaskers will also appreciate that the Galaxy S21 FE 5G offers seamless connectivity across the entire Galaxy ecosystem, so you can pair it with the brand's other devices such as Galaxy Buds2 or Watch4, and effortlessly transition from watching videos on your tablet to taking work calls.