My kin's church funeral service moved me

Last December, a week before Christmas to be precise, the Sello family from White City Jabavu, Soweto, buried one of their own – Matsolo Hazel Sello. The service was held at the Bonner Chapel in the same township. What a moving and uplifting service it was.

It would be an injustice to single out a few church members for providing the family with such comfort. The entire congregation was amazing. The sermon, words of comfort and the singing moved this former atheist, now a rather confused agnostic, to tears. The atmosphere and feel of the church was neither sombre, funereal or even "churchy".

There was something so beautiful, so difficult to define. In these times when churches are often discredited by the actions of charlatans and false prophets, it was so spiritually lifting to find a place of worship oozing with so much good.

While I will be honest that I have not undergone any damascene conversion thus far, I can say with absolute certainty that mainstream churches such as the AME have nothing to worry about charlatans and false prophets.

We, the Sello family, and the Moolman (of Dube, Soweto), say keep up the good work Bonner Chapel. Keep up the good work the entirety of the AME.

Sekola Sello, De Deur, Gauteng