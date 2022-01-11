Letters

Vaccine mandates used to fight political battles

By READER LETTER - 11 January 2022 - 10:01
There are currently 9,283 people being treated for Covid-19 complications in the country's hospitals, the NICD said on Monday. File photo.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

Those who campaign against mandatory vaccinations should be examined more closely than those who simply say they do not want a vaccine for themselves.

The RET hyenas are using the vaccine mandates issue for their own political ends in their fight against President Cyril Ramaphosa. They have a political agenda and their intention is to weaken Ramaphosa through any means necessary.

That's why ATM is persisting on having the "no-confidence vote" against Ramaphosa. If you didn't know, the RET hyenas are also members of ATM and might soon be joined by the EFF. Just join the dots Mzansi, what's happening behind the scenes is big and will shock many, especially Julius Malema's blind followers.

The EFF has abandoned its mandate and joined the RET hyenas and ATM in their fight against Ramaphosa. The EFF has been unleashed in full-scale warfare against the cool-as-cucumber Ramaphosa.

The EFF is fighting Malema's personal battles with Ramaphosa, helping him to sow seeds of hatred, violence and racial divisions in the country, especially in KZN. EFF leadership tremble at the voice of the foul-mouthed Malema.

This proves that having a degree does not make you a leader. Just look at Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, he doesn't look, speak and act like a highly educated person. It's true what they say: bad company corrupts.

Bushy Green, Kagiso

