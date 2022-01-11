Online privacy and security will be more mainstream

Organisations of all sizes will have to step up efforts when it comes to protecting customers and staff

In many ways, 2021 was a landmark year for online privacy. In April 2021, Apple rolled out an update allowing users to opt out of app tracking, with most iPhone users having done so by the end of the year.



There were even talks to disable tracking technology on the world’s most popular web browser. We also saw movement on the legislative front, with SA’s Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) coming into effect in July. (Kenya and Nigeria’s equivalent acts came into effect in 2019). In fact, Gartner, a US technology research and consulting company, predicts that modern privacy laws will cover 75% of the world’s population by the end of 2023. ..