Fans, stop calling for sacking of soccer coaches

The irritating tendency by soccer fans to demand the sacking of coaches must be nipped in the bud.

Do they realise that that they demand a father and husband be sacked, so that his family must suffer? Would you like to be fired without a hearing and without been given a chance to improve on your performance?

This is exactly why people join unions at workplaces. Soccer supporters must refrain from demanding the sacking of coaches. If you call yourself a supporter then support your team to do better. If you really call yourself a supporter and you demand the sacking of a coach, are you going to help the club pay the remainder of the contract?

The case in point is the recent happenings at Kaizer Chiefs, where Gavin Hunt was let go in his first year of a three-year contract. Now noises are being made about Stuart Baxter.

If Baxter is let go, who says the new coach will do better than his recent predecessors? As people, we like to be given second chances but we do not want other people to get the same opportunity. This is wrong.

Zakes Nakedi, Ennerdale, Gauteng