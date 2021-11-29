POLL | Are Chiefs now title contenders?
Kaizer Chiefs' ascend to second position on the DStv Premiership standings has Amakhosi fans dreaming of a possible league title come May.
The Soweto giants crushed struggling Swallows FC 3-1 in their Soweto derby match in Dobsonville on Sunday.
Keagan Dolly fired his sixth league goal in the 42nd minute to give Amakhosi the lead, with Khama Billiat doubling it a few minutes later. Billiat's 53rd-minute second goal sealed the game, before Swallows captain Lebogang Mokoena pulled one back in the 64th.
The win saw Chiefs shoot to second place, eight points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and one point ahead of Royal AM.
They have played one game more than both Downs and Royal AM.
It will take a lot to overtake the runaway league leaders, but there are several months left in the season.
Chiefs are led by the last coach to win them the league title, Stuart Baxter, back in 2015.
Amakhosi have gone an unprecedented six seasons without silverware since then.
While many have applauded the team's “revival” in recent weeks, others have questioned Baxter's coaching and suggested the team is playing well despite, not because, of him.
