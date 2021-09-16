Public protector obsessed with Pravin Gordhan

Can someone near the public protector wake her up from dreamland to realise that she is a public protector of SA and not the persecutor of Pravin Gordhan. She is so obsessed with Gordhan in spite of a lot of winnable cases that she must pursue, rather than pursue a case that she has lost so many times.

I have a sneaky suspicion that she has a special vendetta against this veteran politician. She behaves like a soccer defender who has been assigned to sit on the opponent's lethal striker to use all dangerous tackles to make sure that he doesn't score, forgetting that there are other strikers in the rival team.

A word of caution to the public protector, you are becoming your own worst enemy. We shouldn't be having so many commissions to deal with corruption while we have this Chapter 9 institution you are heading. You have chosen to be a selective leader. Please come to your senses and become a public protector of all of SA.

Makgato Raletjatji, Tzaneen, Limpopo