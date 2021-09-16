Letters

Public protector obsessed with Pravin Gordhan

By Reader Letter - 16 September 2021 - 08:13
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Can someone near the public protector wake her up from dreamland to realise that she is a public protector of SA and not the persecutor of Pravin Gordhan. She is so obsessed with Gordhan in spite of a lot of winnable cases that she must pursue, rather than pursue a case that she has lost so many times.

I have a sneaky suspicion that she has a special vendetta against this veteran politician. She behaves like a soccer defender who has been assigned to sit on the opponent's lethal striker to use all dangerous tackles to make sure that he doesn't score, forgetting that there are other strikers in the rival team.

A word of caution to the public protector, you are becoming your own worst enemy. We shouldn't be having so many commissions to deal with corruption while we have this Chapter 9 institution you are heading. You have chosen to be a selective leader. Please come to your senses  and become a public protector of all of SA.

Makgato Raletjatji, Tzaneen, Limpopo

President Cyril Ramaphosa accuses public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane of perjury

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane “flatly contradicted herself, on oath, in two affidavits”, said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s attorney in an ...
News
3 weeks ago

Mkhwebane's mission is to torpedo our democracy

The latest adverse finding against the public protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, by the Constitutional Court, serves to buttress the perception that her ...
Opinion
2 months ago

Mkhwebane loses bid to appeal judgment setting aside report on Gordhan

The public protector and her office suffered a legal blow on Wednesday when the high court in Pretoria dismissed their application for leave to ...
News
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...
Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...