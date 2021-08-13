EC council hamstrung as legal fees and debts cripple service delivery

An embattled Eastern Cape municipality has spent more than R4.6m on legal costs and civil claims since the start of the financial year, while debt skyrockets.

The legal woes come as the Graaff-Reinet based Dr Beyers Naudé municipality struggles with rendering basic services, which has seen some areas heavily reliant on borehole water for almost five years. It has also been unable to provide electricity in some instances, unable to collect revenue from those who owe it money, service its rising debts, or even pay third-party contributions to revenue service Sars, nor employees’ pension and provident funds.

These are just a few of the revelations the municipality made at the portfolio committee on co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) on Thursday.

“During the current financial year, to date, R4,638,004.23 has been spent on legal costs and civil claims. Looking at the amounts paid for litigation thus far, it is clear that the municipality would have been in a much better position if these funds could have been used for service delivery,” said SA Local Government Association chief of operations Lance Joel.

The municipal officials say the huge civil claims against the municipality have mainly been coming from the Ikwezi local municipality. However, they claim to have since put systems in place to limit its legal risk.

The third-largest municipality in the country was amalgamated in 2016, but this has seemingly not yielded positive results, charged MPs — many who were taken aback by the revelations.

Joel could not allay those fears.

“The only beneficiaries of this amalgamation, according to my own analysis, are creditors and employees because ... the municipality has been focusing only on paying creditors and workers,” he said.