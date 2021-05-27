Letters

Stop denial Mr Makamu, confess

By reader letter - 27 May 2021 - 09:03
Bishop Makamu is the former host of 'Rea Tsotella'.
Image: Supplied/ Moja Love

A man of the cloth like Bishop Makamu is a disgrace to the gospel for asking sex from an under-age girl. But instead of owning up and apologise, he continues to lie to the nation by telling another false story – that he phoned the girl to ask for the keys to the office.

Why not tell the truth and apologise? By so doing, it will show integrity, and as pastor he knows that all sins are forgivable. By denying his sin, he continues to touch the young girl and her family in a wrong way through his dishonesty.

Stop it pastor and confess. Will you ever know that to err is human?

Carlton Dlamini, Polokwane 

