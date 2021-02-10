ANC branches in eThekwini rally to mobilise support for Zuma and Magashule

Branches within the eThekwini region of the ANC are mobilising a national movement in support of former president Jacob Zuma and party secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Various branch leaders met in Durban on Wednesday to pledge their support for Zuma and Magashule, who they believe are being “persecuted” by a group “motivated by politics, working with those who want to polarise, destabilise and burn down SA into ashes”.

In a statement, the branches said punitive measures that Zuma and Magashule are facing boiled down to a battle for the soul of the ANC.

“There have been many attempts by some in the media to paint comrade Ace as corrupt, but they all have failed. We understand that the attacks are meant to weaken the ANC internally,” they said.

“The forever prosecution of President Zuma is now taking the shape of how African leaders get arrested after leaving office. This is one of the reasons why some African leaders refuse to leave office because the imperialist imposes puppet rulers to arrest them.”