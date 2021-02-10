ANC branches in eThekwini rally to mobilise support for Zuma and Magashule
Branches within the eThekwini region of the ANC are mobilising a national movement in support of former president Jacob Zuma and party secretary-general Ace Magashule.
Various branch leaders met in Durban on Wednesday to pledge their support for Zuma and Magashule, who they believe are being “persecuted” by a group “motivated by politics, working with those who want to polarise, destabilise and burn down SA into ashes”.
In a statement, the branches said punitive measures that Zuma and Magashule are facing boiled down to a battle for the soul of the ANC.
“There have been many attempts by some in the media to paint comrade Ace as corrupt, but they all have failed. We understand that the attacks are meant to weaken the ANC internally,” they said.
“The forever prosecution of President Zuma is now taking the shape of how African leaders get arrested after leaving office. This is one of the reasons why some African leaders refuse to leave office because the imperialist imposes puppet rulers to arrest them.”
They noted the Constitutional Court ruling for Zuma to appear before the commission of inquiry into state capture.
“We believe that this matter was not urgent and should have been heard at a lower court. However, we [are concerned] about the ruling that seems to infringe on the constitutional rights of President Zuma. The courts as arms of state are not above the constitution and the bill of rights.
“The rights can only be reviewed by politicians through a parliamentary process. In the absence of the parliamentary process, the ConCourt cannot assume the role of politicians and willy-nilly amend rights that President Zuma fought for.”
They said a series of engagements with different structures of the ANC, alliance and civil society was being planned to mobilise them to support the fight against “injustices” imposed on certain leaders.
“We will meet all regional leaders and branches across the country and approach regions and subregions of the provinces and this will culminate into a national mobilisation programme. Should we face any resistance and sabotage from those who are abusing state machinery, we will be left with no choice but to act silently.”
Meanwhile, a national delegation of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) is expected to visit Zuma's homestead in Nkandla for a meeting with the former president on Thursday.
Zuma has been requested to appear before the state capture inquiry from February 15.
TimesLIVE
