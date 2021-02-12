MK vets will guard Nkandla to 'protect president Zuma', says Carl Niehaus

A “platoon” of military veterans will maintain a “constant presence” outside former president Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead to “protect him”.

This is according to uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus, speaking to SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE after a marathon meeting between the association and the former president on Thursday.

Niehaus said the meeting, which lasted more than seven hours, “went very well”. He said there was an in-depth discussion on the “current state of affairs in SA”, and they spoke “in detail” about Zuma's defiance of a Constitutional Court order compelling him to appear at the state capture commission.

“In the meeting, he reiterated that he definitely will not go to the commission,” said Niehaus.

It was a decision, he said, the MKMVA “fully supported”.

Niehaus added that the military vets were “fundamentally opposed to any warrant of arrest and for him to be arrested”.