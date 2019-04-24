Sri Lanka bombings an act of extreme cowardice

What happened in Sri Lanka is a tragedy of epic proportions. Why would anyone senselessly kill worshippers during the holy weekend?

I still say there's nothing religious about scumbags who go around killing innocent people. Lest we forget, here in SA our right-wing elements who have been involved in deadly attacks against non-white South Africans do so because "God is for whites".

Anyone who attacks people in church is a coward.

What is even more worrying about the Sri Lanka bombings is the fact that the government of that country was warned about those attacks in advance but failed to act.

The same bungling government went on to block social networks, saying that move was intended to stop "misinformation".

What about panicked survivors and families of those affected who needed to use that platform to communicate with loved ones?

Richardson Mzaidume, Pimville