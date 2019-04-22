Ramaphosa vows to help intensify global fight against terrorism after Sri Lanka bombings

President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to help prioritise the global fight against terrorism following bombings that claimed the lives of more than 200 people in Sri Lanka over the Easter weekend.

"The president condemned the attacks in the strongest terms and emphasised that in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka‚ South Africa will continue to use its non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council to prioritise the fight against terrorism and extremist groups across the world‚" said spokesperson for the presidency Khusela Diko.

The bombings took place in various churches and up-market hotels on Sunday.

Reuters on Monday put the revised death toll at about 290 people with another 500 wounded.

The presidency wished a speedy recovery to those who were injured in what it described as "horrific attacks".