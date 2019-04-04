Italian football plays the blame game with racism

Italian football is racist. Period. Young Italian footballer Moise Kean, who was born to Italy-based Ivorian parents, was racially abused after scoring the winning goal for Juventus against Cagliari.

His own teammate, Leonardo Bonucci, apportion 50% of the blame to Kean. Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini miraculously didn't hear racist chants aimed at the teen. According to Bonucci and Giulini, Kean deserved to be abused because his celebration "provoked" Cagliari fans.

Italian football's powers-that-be continue to miss opportunities to rid their football of racism for good.

For as long as they play the blame game instead of accepting they have a problem, racists will continue to embarrass them.

Richardson Mzaidume

Pimville