Rebuilding starts with Zuma's recall

The rebuilding of the ANC is urgent and necessary for the longevity of the organisation.

The leadership of the ANC needs to acknowledge the great evils troubling South Africans: the unemployment rate, extreme inequality of income and the wave of violence and crime.

Restoring the people's hope in the party will take a long time. The clean-up in the ANC must be from top to bottom, starting with Jacob Zuma. Corruption allegations have tarnished Zuma's image and eroded his support base and the scandals linked to Zuma have played a major role in sapping support for the ANC.