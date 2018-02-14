Impeach Zuma, deny him ex-presidents' privileges

While South Africa Inc is struggling to get this country back on track and into the fast lane for all its citizens, our rotten ANC government is totally

preoccupied with looking after its own interests and indeed survival.

For them it is ANC first, and South Africa is way down the totem pole.

Our beleaguered president, at least for another day or two, is frantically looking after himself and his cronies, as the Gates of Hell approach and he is facing the wilderness, albeit most likely in the front bench of a court house.