Impeach Zuma, deny him ex-presidents' privileges
While South Africa Inc is struggling to get this country back on track and into the fast lane for all its citizens, our rotten ANC government is totally
preoccupied with looking after its own interests and indeed survival.
For them it is ANC first, and South Africa is way down the totem pole.
Our beleaguered president, at least for another day or two, is frantically looking after himself and his cronies, as the Gates of Hell approach and he is facing the wilderness, albeit most likely in the front bench of a court house.
Jacob Zuma and his associates are rotten to the core, and it sadly shows the degree of ignorance of the voting population in South African that it can vote this corrupt man into the highest office in the land - not once but twice!
Zuma must be impeached and have all privileges of a former president of the Republic withdrawn. He must pay his own legal fees and maintain his large family and his Nkandla palace.
There is no reason he must be wrapped in swaddling clothes and looked after by the very country which he wantonly raped and pillaged for his own . and the Guptas' gain.
Dr Peter C Baker
Parktown North