Should Jacob Zuma heed calls for him to step aside as president of the country‚ he will be entitled to his salary and most of the perks he enjoyed in office - for the rest of his life.

He would be paid his annual R2‚989‚845 salary after stepping down‚ be provided with security and an official vehicle‚ an office and a secretary and be entitled to free domestic flights on the national airline.

This has been the case with former presidents FW de Klerk and Thabo Mbeki.

The Presidential Handbook spells out exactly what perks a serving president and his or her deputy are entitled to. It provides “guidelines for the administrative‚ logistical‚ security and general support services to be rendered by the state to the president‚ his or her spouse and dependent children‚ and the deputy president and his or her spouse”.

As things stand‚ while still occupying his office‚ Zuma and his family receive medical and healthcare services at the cost of the Surgeon-General through the SA Military and Health Services (SAMHS) of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF). A team of physicians accompany him and the deputy president to engagements.