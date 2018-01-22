Letters

Recycling plants offer opportunity for a clean start

By Reader Letter - 22 January 2018 - 14:24
Image: Halden Krog

My plea is to the government to consider building recycling factories in all provinces, and within the reach of our communities.

If one looks around our villages, townships, cities and suburbs, there are many scrap cars, metals and recyclable materials scattered on the roads.

Plastic, paper and damaged tyres could be recycled, creating jobs and assisting towards skills development, while fostering cleanliness.

Factories must work in partnership with environmentalists in this initiative. The recycled products will boost the economy.

Sello Stephen Mapeka
Witsieshoek

