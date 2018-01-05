The Democratic Alliance has described the latest matric results as cause for concern‚ not celebration.

Nomsa Marchesi‚ DA Deputy Shadow Minister of Basic Education‚ said the 75.1% pass rate announced on Thursday night did not reflect the true state of education.

“The quality of education in South Africa has hardly improved despite Basic Education Minister‚ Angie Motshekga‚ lauding the Matric 2017 achievement‚” Marchesi said in a statement.

“While the pass rate of 75.1% may seem satisfactory‚ she has not sufficiently addressed the ‘real’ pass rate – how many Grade 10s from two years ago have passed matric – and the unacceptably high figure of children who have dropped out of school.”