SA's matric distinction eye-opener

More than one million pupils started school in 2006. Twelve years later those who made it to matric in 2017 earned less than 10‚000 distinctions per subject.

South Africa’s latest batch of matriculants achieved: 1‚882 A symbols for maths literacy‚ 272 As for agricultural sciences‚ 5‚040 As for accounting and 7‚861 As for physical science.

“The quality of the matric pass is still far too low for the sheer number of kids writing exams‚” said Basil Manuel‚ executive secretary of teachers’ union Naptosa.

Speaking on the fact that there were only a few thousand distinctions per subject‚ Manuel said: “There are far too few kids in the upper echelons of achievement.”

The Department of Basic Education’s official Examination Report for 2017 explains how many A symbols per subject matriculants received. Those passes are known as a distinction – a mark between 80% and 100%.

The matric class of 2017 earned:

• 5‚040 distinctions achieved in accounting – representing 4.9% of all those who wrote – a decrease from year before • 6‚696 distinctions in history – representing 4.5% of all those who wrote – an improvement from 2016. • 1‚882 distinctions for maths literacy by only 0.6 % of all those who wrote the exam. This was significantly less than 1.2% of all pupils who achieved A symbols in 2016. • 6‚726 distinctions for mathematics‚ representing 2.7% of all those who wrote the exam. • 2‚343 distinctions for business studies‚ representing 1% of all those wrote. • 6‚696 distinctions for history‚ representing 4.5% of all those who wrote.