Corruption is a curse for country

The revelation by the public protector's investigation that our national icon Nelson Mandela's death was used by corrupt Eastern Cape government officials to loot public money is sickening.

But perhaps such venality should have been expected, given the plundering of taxpayers' money that has come to define the behaviour of government officials.

There was a time, not so long ago, when South Africans thought of themselves as an exception to the rule of the curse of corruption that has bedevilled much of post-colonial Africa.

Perhaps in reaction to the many failed states on our continent post-independence, our political leaders negotiated a political settlement that included a decent constitution with a Bill of Rights, and institutions such as the public protector, among others, to shield the individual against the power of the state and the powerful in society.

With Mandela at the helm of the first post-apartheid government, we were rightly lauded by the international community as a shining light on the hill, a beacon to the world. Sadly, the hard work of stitching together a functioning state on a continent beset by a sea of troubles, started by Mandela and continued by his successor Thabo Mbeki, has quickly unravelled in the past eight years.