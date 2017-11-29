Julius Malema 'most committed to fight graft'

Julius Malema's relentless efforts to hold President Jacob Zuma accountable could be one of the reasons that have led to the EFF commander-in-chief shooting up as the country's most committed corruption-busting leader.

This was revealed by the Citizens' Bribery Survey, which was conducted by The Ethics Institute, which interviewed 4962 respondents in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape, Limpopo and Free State, with an aim of understanding how ordinary South Africans perceive and experience bribery in their daily lives and the socioeconomic factors that influence bribery.

According to The Ethics Institute's communications and membership manager Grace Garland, the survey, commissioned by retail group MassMart, the respondents mentioned 500 leaders as committed to combating corruption.