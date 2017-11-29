Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille faces a motion of no confidence after allegations of misconduct and possible corruption in her government.

The ANC‚ the official opposition in the city council‚ said on Wednesday it would table the motion at next Tuesday’s council meeting.

The move comes after executive director in De Lille’s office‚ Craig Kesson‚ penned a sworn affidavit accusing the mayor of attempting to bury a report on alleged corruption in the MyCiTi bus rapid transport system.

The ANC leader in the Cape metro‚ Xolani Sotashe‚ said De Lille should also face disciplinary action. “We are calling for the removal of the executive mayor from office and for a vote of no confidence against the mayor to be urgently tabled in council‚” he said.

The party would also call for a secret vote so members of the DA caucus in the city council would be able to vote with their conscience.