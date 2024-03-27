×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Round 2 in ANC vs MK Party court battle in Durban

By TIMESLIVE - 27 March 2024 - 10:15

Courtesy of SABC

The ANC will square off against the MK Party in the Durban high court on Wednesday a day after losing its first battle to the fledging party formed under former president Jacob Zuma.

The Electoral Court dismissed the ANC’s application on Tuesday, saying the governing party had not made a case why the party led by Zuma must be deregistered.

It found the ANC’s contention that the Electoral Commission of South Africa broke the law by allowing the MK Party to supplement its already rejected application “holds no water”.

On Wednesday the ANC will launch the second part of its opposition against the registration of the MK Party in which it argues the logos used by the party belong to the ANC.

TimesLIVE

LISTEN | Electoral Court dismisses ANC case seeking deregistration of MK party

The court found the ANC’s contention that the Electoral Commission of SA broke the law by allowing the MK party to supplement its already rejected ...
News
1 day ago

ONGAMA MTIMKA | Commendable how Thuthukile Zuma is finding her own voice in politics

Thuthukile Zuma appears to have found a voice and political path for herself that has seen her honour her parents while asserting her freedom of ...
Opinion
4 days ago

‘This is just the beginning’: ANC plans more legal action against Zuma’s MK Party

The ANC intends to drag former president Jacob Zuma into further legal action in its challenge against the uMkhonto weSizwe Party.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack