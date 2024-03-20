SIYANDA MAGAYANA | Time to see revenge porn for what it really is

More recently, a graphic video of a woman referred to as the “Spar lady” surfaced on social media; a video that was supposedly recorded for her partner’s eyes only. When this occurs, the internet buzzes with different viewpoints across gender lines. However, the slurs, senseless bullying, harassment and blackmail are frequently directed at the victim more than the perpetrator.
As a society, we cannot view revenge porn solely as a personal retaliation against an ex-partner; it is a significant representation of bigger societal concerns, such as sexism and the objectification of women. This is mainly because, more often than not, leaked sexual content features women rather than men, and more judgment is directed at women than at men for “exposing themselves” like that.
This is not to claim that men are not victims of this practice. For example, former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba’s explicit video was allegedly leaked on the internet, as was Canadian musician Drake’s explicit video recently. Nonetheless, we still see more explicit content of women exposed on social media, perpetuating negative assumptions about women’s sexuality and their bodily autonomy. This behaviour also maintains the existing power imbalances in our society, with women being disproportionately targeted and shamed for their sexuality.
Revenge pornography has a long-lasting impact on its victims. Beyond the immediate trauma of having their privacy, human rights and trust grossly violated, and their most intimate moments exposed to the world, victims are often left with enduring psychological scars such as depression and anxiety, with some resorting to suicide. Its impact also goes far beyond their personal space to affect their professional life, as it can irreparably tarnish their image, leading to loss of employment, work opportunities and relationships.
Given the above, it’s imperative that we hold perpetrators accountable and refrain from blaming victims, asking questions such as “why did they share such explicit images or video of themselves”. Revenge porn is a serious societal issue that is not only rampant in the communities in which we live, but is also found within institutions of higher learning, making the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) within these institutions even more urgent.
SIYANDA MAGAYANA | Time to see revenge porn for what it really is
Image: 123RF/Jose Albert Moros
In the modern age, where social media and technology pervade every part of our lives, there is a dark practice known as revenge pornography. This modern digital era has altered relationships and intimacy in so many ways, as well as what is private and what is public.
As a result, the transition from sharing nude and/or explicit private content such as images and videos to experiencing revenge pornography is a concerning trend in today’s digital and social media era.
What usually starts as consensual and an intimate sharing of nude images between two people and with a trusted partner, to build trust and intimacy within a relationship, can easily turn into a nightmare. This practice is often rooted in and fuelled by vindictiveness and has devastating effects on the victims.
For those unfamiliar with the concept, revenge pornography refers to the non-consensual distribution of someone else’s intimate or sexually explicit content. This behaviour or practice is typically perpetrated by former partners seeking revenge or simply intending to harm, humiliate, and/or elicit reaction from their victims, as we saw with the leaked sexually explicit video involving a female MP in 2023.
Revenge porn is a form of GBV: labelling it as such is crucial for understanding its root causes and impact, so we can address it appropriately. At its core, the phenomenon of revenge porn is an act of gross violence as it targets individuals based on their gender, typically women, though men can be victims too. It is a form of abuse because, at its roots, it is often driven by the desire to exert control and power over another individual by sharing their content to inflict harm, humiliation and emotional distress.
Revenge porn fits within the category of GBV because it encompasses a wide range of behaviour, which is not only limited to physical, emotional, sexual violence but also includes online sexual violence. This phenomenon fits within this framework as it specifically targets individuals for their gender; and, because it is often targeted at women, it perpetuates the idea that women’s bodies are merely objects to be controlled, owned and/or exploited by others at any point in time.
We need to raise awareness about revenge porn and recognise it as a form of GBV as we are living in a digital era, which is ever-changing.
By acknowledging its prevalence and impact we are affirming the rights and dignity of its victims, while also ensuring that perpetrators are held responsible for their actions. Awareness is equally important in working towards creating a safer society for all, especially in relationships.
