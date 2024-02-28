This is because the process outlined in the immigration act requires that steps such as contacting relatives who could prove or verify status of the person be undertaken. While police on Tuesday defended their action, insisting they acted on reasonable grounds when arresting the teen, there were further questions.
SOWETAN | Teen’s arrest uncalled for
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
The arrest and detention of a 15-year-old girl from Hillbrow by police on suspicion of being an illegal migrant has raised several concerning issues, including how police exercise their power.
The teenager was bundled into the back of a police van and locked up with adults for at least an hour before her father could come with her birth certificate to prove she was South African.
The grade 9 pupil, however, alleged to this publication that police who demanded to see her documentation proving her status in the country ignored her pleas to contact her parents. She also said they ignored her while she attempted to explain that she was a minor and did not have an ID.
The SA Human Rights Commission has since launched a probe into the circumstances surrounding her arrest and detention. According to the commission, although police can lawfully demand proof of documents from anyone when there is reasonable ground of suspicion, the application of the law in the girl’s case was concerning.
