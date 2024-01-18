OPINION | Many options available for matric pupils besides varsity

The release of the matric results can be an exciting or stressful period for pupils and parents or caregivers. Too much expectation is placed on the pupils to achieve the desired results, making the period between the exams and the release of the results very stressful.
As the fear of failure looms large, so does the anxiety level increase. If unchecked, the anxiety can lead to stress and depression. When the day of reckoning finally arrives and pupils receive their results, we are accustomed to seeing wild celebrations by those who have performed well, but away from the public eye the release of the matric results can be a real nightmare for those who did not achieve the desired outcome.
SA has a high prevalence of cases of youth resorting to unhealthy coping mechanisms such as the use of drugs, alcohol, self-inflicted pain, etc. Instead of dwelling on disappointment, parents and pupils need to move on swiftly and consider viable options that are available.
In SA, passing matric with results that qualify one for university entrance is regarded as a benchmark for succes s. Due to the high number of pupils achieving a bachelor’s degree entrance and the limited space, universities tend to increase the required subject points for admission.
Not all matrics who pass make the cut for university admission. It is vital for pupils and parents to know that not achieving university admission is not the end of the world.
Various options are available to become successful in life. For example, pupils can repeat matric or rewrite specific subjects to improve their marks and enhance their prospects for admission into university programmes.
Unfortunately, many tend to view repeating matric or rewriting some subjects as a form of shame because of the stigma associated with that. As such, support from parents, teachers and mental health practitioners is critical.
Another option is enrolling into technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges, which also provide recognised and hands-on skills qualifications. These colleges offer training to equip students with practical skills that can lead to employment in various sectors or to start their own businesses.
SA is among the countries with a scarcity of skilled and qualified artisans and technicians, so TVET qualification may come in handy. Given the growth in the construction industry, SA is in dire need of these skills.
Plumbers, painters,electricians and bricklayer sare in high demand. Other sectors that have shortage of scarce skills are electronic technicians and the hospitality industry. All these skills are offered by TVET colleges.
Funding, such as the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, is available. Through these colleges, those who have not passed matric can still obtain an NQF Level 4, equivalent to grade 12. Upon obtaining this level, students can pursue a higher certificate (NQF Level 5) and later a diploma (NQF Level 5).
Pupils who have passed grade 12 can also enroll at a TVET college and obtain an NQF Level 5 higher certificate. With this certificate, one can progress to a diploma which is level 6, which can lead to a degree.
Another option is to look for a job. In as much as the unemployment rate is high in SA, some still manage to “strike gold” through proactive and innovative thinking. For example, pupils can venture into small, medium and microenterprises (SMMEs).
Some business ideas include accommodation, catering, retail trade, wholesale trade, construction and gas trading. Funding is available through government accredited funders such as Umsobomvu Youth Fund, Umsobomvu youth advisory centres and the National Youth Service.
Parents are urged to be supportive and encourage their children to consider these options. We also urge them to seek psychological support from mental health practitioners at public and private facilities.
■ Dr Munongi is a senior lecturer and an inclusive education specialist in the department of educational psychology, University of Johanne sburg
■ Dr Mawila is a senior lecturer and an educational psychologist in the department of educational psychology at UJ
OPINION | Many options available for matric pupils besides varsity
Not achieving university admission not end of the world
