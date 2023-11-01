FRED NEL | Integrated transport system could solve our woes

Public transport for many remains unsafe, unreliable, unconnected and often difficult to access. Currently, the public transport system means accessing a variety of transport modes before one reaches a destination, using different payment methods, and with little to no flexibility.
This stems from a disconnected transport system where all modes work separately and in silos in a way that does not maximise ease and efficiency for the user. According to the Gauteng Province Household Travel Survey Report for the 2019/20 financial year, transport continues to contribute significantly to the increased cost of living as the proportion of household income spent on transportation has increased considerably since 2014.
The report further states that there are approximately 11 million trips per day in the province, of which 3.4 million are done during the morning peak period. Most of these daily trips are intramunicipal trips, with the highest being in the City of Joburg, with more than 3 million trips per day.
In terms of the modal split,walking as a primary mode of transport makes up 27.7% of trips, while using private vehicles is 32.3% and minibus taxis 21.3 %. The taxi industry remains the backbone of the public transport system. Of all the public transport available, travelling by train to and from work is the most cost-effective way to commute daily.
The National Household Travel Survey indicates that with the average monthly cost of travelling is R581 for working South Africans, the train remains the least expensive mode of travel compared to taxis, with average monthly travel costs of R960 and buses at R745. However, the vandalism of trains in our province is putting additional pressure on our already constrained transport system.
The challenges around public transport highlight the urgent need for the Gauteng department of roads and logistics to facilitate and provide an integrated transport system that is reliable, accessible, safe and affordable. An integrated transport system additionally creates co-operation among transport industries and boosts revenue collection.
An integrated electronic fare payment system, for example, can charge by distance or time, regardless of the number of transfers, making it convenient for passengers. A successfully integrated transport system should result in higher demand for public transport, with the knock-on effect of decreasing the number of vehicles on our roads.
As it stands, the various modes of transport have not been optimally integrated with other public transport. Similarly, planning, funding, coordination and collaboration are fragmented. We need a transport system that is responsive to the demands of the user.
Our commuters deserve to have a public transport system that is safe and reliable and gets them to work on time. A transport system that works efficiently will ensure that we have an economy that works as people go about in search of economic opportunities.
A DA government will becommitted to implementing a proper integrated transport plan in the province that brings all stakeholders on board.
■ Nel is DA Gauteng spokesperson for roads and logistics
FRED NEL | Integrated transport system could solve our woes
Image: Antonio Muchave
