×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

SOWETAN | Chiefs fan ban: punish violence instigators

01 November 2023 - 07:57
Fans vandalising the stadium during the Nedbank Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars at Moses Mabhida Stadium in 2018
Fans vandalising the stadium during the Nedbank Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars at Moses Mabhida Stadium in 2018
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The Premier Soccer League’s decision to punish Kaizer Chiefs after their fans’ violent behaviour at a recent game is another indication that our league still has a long way to go to stamp out hooliganism.

PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu announced yesterday that Chiefs will play their next league match – against Cape Town Spurs next Wednesday – behind closed doors after their fans pelted then coach Molefi Ntseki with objects following a loss to AmaZulu in the Carling Knockout on October 21.

As we report today, it was a third such incident from Chiefs in the past year, with another former coach, Arthur Zwane, having been treated with similar violence by fans after a loss to SuperSport United in Rustenburg. Ntseki had been previously harangued by angry fans at Mbombela Stadium three months ago.

But will forcing the club to play in front of empty terraces be of any help? We don’t think so. After all, it’s not as if Chiefs attract big crowds at FNB Stadium for their midweek home games. They would probably have pulled a crowd of just under 10,000 in the 90,000-seat venue.

What would be a deterrent is slapping instigators of violence with bans, rather than targeting only the club. Previous sanctions meted on Chiefs included them issuing an apology for their supporters’ behaviour, and urging them to calm down. That evidently has not helped.

But individuals who misbehaved in the stands in Rustenburg were probably in attendance at FNB two weeks ago, and could easily have instigated another confrontation without being detected simply because the PSL has no means to identify stadium miscreants.

The league is partners with broadcasters SuperSport which brings well over a dozen cameras to each match, but still fans are allowed to get away with nonchalant violent acts when they can be pointed out clearly, prosecuted and possibly face lengthy bans from match venues.

If the PSL truly wanted to effect a fan ban, why couldn’t it tell Chiefs they cannot allow fans in the Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates, which takes place three days after the Spurs match? The league wouldn’t dare do that because it knows such as fixture is a money spinner for everyone involved in the football value chain.

But it is gimmicky to ban fans from a game which not too many people would have attended anyway. Even more laughable is to punish only the club when the real perpetrators can turn up for the  biggest game three days later.

Chiefs slapped with R50k fine for spectator misbehaviour

Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Zola Majavu has cracked the whip on Kaizer Chiefs, ordering them to pay R50,000 immediately and play their ...
Sport
1 day ago

Beaten Johnson promises to get Kaizer Chiefs out of their rut

Having started his era at Kaizer Chiefs on a sour note following a 1-2 defeat to Golden Arrows, Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson has ...
Sport
2 days ago

Violence will not solve any problem – Jessica Motaung

Regardless of the outcome against Mamelodi Sundowns in the second leg of the MTN8 semifinals at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow, Kaizer Chiefs ...
Sport
1 month ago

Embattled Chiefs coach Ntseki pelted with objects again after SuperSport loss

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki had to be escorted by police to the dressing room as angry fans hurled objects in his direction leaving the field ...
Sport
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

WATCH LIVE | Finance Minister tables the 2023 mid-term budget
RECAP | This win will inspire a lot of people, says Kolisi as Webb Ellis trophy ...