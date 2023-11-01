×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Treasury approves Eskom debt relief for 28 municipalities

67 applications have been submitted, totalling R56.8bn

By Sowetan Reporter - 01 November 2023 - 15:03
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana
Image: GCIS

The Treasury has approved the application of 28 municipalities for Eskom debt relief.

Minister Enoch Godongwana  on Wednesday said the department was reviewing and verifying dozens more applications.

"By October 2023, 67 applications had been submitted, totalling R56.8bn or 97% of total municipal debt owed to Eskom at end-March 2023. Twenty-eight applications have been approved; the remainder are being assessed and verified with provincial treasuries," said Godongwana during the mid-term budget speech in parliament.

"The ultimate goal is the profound transformation of these municipalities, by empowering them to build financial resilience, amplify their capacity to generate sustainable revenue and rekindle a culture of paying for services rendered.

"The debt-relief arrangement for Eskom outlined in the 2023 budget noted that a large proportion of outstanding municipal debt is owed to Eskom. National government has introduced support to relieve municipalities of debt to Eskom."

He said the municipalities' debt to Eskom up to March 31 would be written off over a three-year period in equal annual tranches.

"This is provided the municipality complies with set conditions. These conditions include enforcing strict credit controls, enhanced revenue collection, up-to-date payment of Eskom monthly current account," Godongwana said.

newsdesk@sowetan.co.za

Government to write off municipal Eskom debt

On application by municipality, the debt to Eskom up to 31 March 2023 will be written off over a three-year period, in equal annual tranches. This is ...
News
1 hour ago

WATCH LIVE | Finance Minister tables the 2023 mid-term budget

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delvering the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement to the National Assembly on Wednesday.
News
1 hour ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

WATCH LIVE | Finance Minister tables the 2023 mid-term budget
RECAP | This win will inspire a lot of people, says Kolisi as Webb Ellis trophy ...