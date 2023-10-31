SOWETAN | Ekurhuleni soft on wrongdoers

Far too many times we read about municipalities suspending officials at a huge cost to citizens and then allowing them back at work without appropriate outcomes after allegations of misconduct.
In the instance of Ekurhuleni metro, this has somewhat become a norm, where suspensions are seemingly lifted willy-nilly against officials despite some severity of allegations.
In recent weeks, we have reported on at least three officials who were either investigated but appropriate actions were not taken or there has been no proof of investigation at all.
The most recent of the disturbing pattern at the metro concerned a senior manager of case management and litigation, Lefu Makhoba, who was accused of sexual harassment, suspended and then allowed back to work before his case was concluded.
Makhoba is alleged to have made improper advances to a colleague in October last year at the parking lot of the Benoni labour relations office. The complainant also accused him of making sexual remarks by demanding that she “stab” him with her breasts.
The female colleague said the inappropriate remarks left her feeling violated and exploited. The municipality is yet to explain why Makhoba, who was on suspension, has suddenly been allowed back at work before his case is concluded.
Sexual harassment at work is a societal problem that cannot be eradicated if employers like the Ekurhuleni metro don’t take a tough stance against those accused of it. It happens because of toxic masculinity, which a government department or authority ought to not tolerate and sweep under the carpet.
In Makhoba’s case, the metro appears to have taken a rather disturbing approach of ignoring the trauma that the complainant had suffered, and by doing so demonstrated little regard for her dignity and emotional scars.
By failing to deal with the alleged misconduct promptly and lifting the suspension of the accused official, the municipality failed to protect its employee and missed an opportunity to send a strong message about its stance on sexual harassment.
We cannot be fooled into believing that this is the first time, or the last, such thing has happened. This regrettable stance, however, will serve to discourage any more victims from speaking out with the knowledge that nothing will happen.
The Ekurhuleni metro cannot claim zero tolerance to sexual harassment unless they are prepared to do better to embody such a claim.
SOWETAN | Ekurhuleni soft on wrongdoers
