Columnists

ZIZAMELE CEBEKHULE-MAKHAZA | Flag and fix poor conditions female inmates face

By Zizamele Cebekhule-Makhaza - 10 August 2023 - 08:37

Poor conditions and  physical violence in our women’s prisons is an uncomfortable subject that remains overlooked in our society. But as the country celebrates Women’s Month, it is important not to ignore or overlook the many vulnerable and forgotten women in our country’s prisons.

Female prisoners face many terrible experiences, including physical assaults and other forms of abuse. Many of these women have already suffered abuse and violence in their lives before prison, and yet they are subjected to additional trauma within its walls. This is made worse by extreme overcrowding, a shortage of correctional service officers to ensure their safety, and a lack of an effective reporting mechanisms. This is a disturbing cycle that we cannot ignore any longer...

