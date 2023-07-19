MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Labelling Dickason a monster is too simplistic

On September 16, 2021, a mother allegedly smothered her three children to death before attempting to take her own life. Dr Lauren Dickason, a South African who had just moved with her family to New Zealand weeks before, first used cable ties to strangle six-year-old Liané and two-year-old twins, Maya and Karla.
When the cable ties did not work, she allegedly took a pillow and smothered the children. Afterwards, she took an overdose of pills, but did not die. The 41-year-old mother from Pretoria would soon be arrested for a crime that shook New Zealand and the world. Her trial began a few days ago.
Many who have opined on this tragedy have sought to paint Dickason as a monster and a cold-blooded killer. I can understand this outrage. Mothers are expected to be the biggest protectors of their children. In Sesotho, we have an idiom that says: “Mmaho ngoana o tshoara thipa ka bohaleng”, which literally translates to “a mother holds a knife by its sharp end” to protect her child.
The idea that a mother could commit such a heinous crime is thus unthinkable. But labelling Dickason a monster, while understandable, is a simplistic response to a complicated problem. It’s a convenient way to opt out of having a necessary conversation about a difficult subject: postpartum depression.
Before Dickason ended her children’s lives, there were clear signs that she was in a very dark place. According to the prosecutor’s opening arguments, she had repeatedly made statements about how she would suffocate and murder the children. She harboured anger and resentment towards them. Dickason had suffered a miscarriage before finally conceiving Liané with the help of in vitro fertilisation (IVF). She battled with mental health problems after the birth. Despite this, she went on to give birth to the twins, also via IVF. It is reported that right until the move to New Zealand, she had been battling major depression. But no one helped her. She had to endure her illness and still be a mother to children that she had stated were “triggering her”.
The story of Dickason is the story of many women who suffer postpartum depression, a serious mental health illness that develops during pregnancy or shortly after birth. It is characterised by various symptoms including the inability to develop a connection with one’s baby.
Despite the fact that one in seven new mothers experience postpartum depression, it’s rarely discussed or given adequate attention. Women battling with this illness are dismissed as simply not being maternal enough. Even when it escalates to postpartum psychosis, the rarer but more extreme form of postpartum depression where the mother becomes manic and suffers delusions and hallucinations to a point of being homicidal or suicidal, it is still not seen as an emergency.
This explains why Dickason, who exhibited all the classical symptoms of postpartum depression, was not given the help that she desperately needed despite the fact that women who have had it before have a 30% increase in risk of developing it in subsequent pregnancies.
We must sympathise with the Dickason children because no child deserves to be killed. But in doing so, we must reflect deeply on the many ways in which mothers are failed by the system and by a society that shames them for being sick and needing help.
We must reflect on what this means for the care (not) given to women in general. If an upper middle-class, educated and successful white woman married to a respected doctor was not afforded the care she desperately needed, what chance does a poor, black single mother stand?
I sincerely hope that at the end of this trial, Dickason is not sent to prison like a criminal that she is not, but committed to a psychiatric facility to get help she should have received six years ago.
MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Labelling Dickason a monster is too simplistic
Tragedy a tale of the system failing postpartum depression
Image: Lauren Dickason/Facebook
On September 16, 2021, a mother allegedly smothered her three children to death before attempting to take her own life. Dr Lauren Dickason, a South African who had just moved with her family to New Zealand weeks before, first used cable ties to strangle six-year-old Liané and two-year-old twins, Maya and Karla.
When the cable ties did not work, she allegedly took a pillow and smothered the children. Afterwards, she took an overdose of pills, but did not die. The 41-year-old mother from Pretoria would soon be arrested for a crime that shook New Zealand and the world. Her trial began a few days ago.
Many who have opined on this tragedy have sought to paint Dickason as a monster and a cold-blooded killer. I can understand this outrage. Mothers are expected to be the biggest protectors of their children. In Sesotho, we have an idiom that says: “Mmaho ngoana o tshoara thipa ka bohaleng”, which literally translates to “a mother holds a knife by its sharp end” to protect her child.
The idea that a mother could commit such a heinous crime is thus unthinkable. But labelling Dickason a monster, while understandable, is a simplistic response to a complicated problem. It’s a convenient way to opt out of having a necessary conversation about a difficult subject: postpartum depression.
Before Dickason ended her children’s lives, there were clear signs that she was in a very dark place. According to the prosecutor’s opening arguments, she had repeatedly made statements about how she would suffocate and murder the children. She harboured anger and resentment towards them. Dickason had suffered a miscarriage before finally conceiving Liané with the help of in vitro fertilisation (IVF). She battled with mental health problems after the birth. Despite this, she went on to give birth to the twins, also via IVF. It is reported that right until the move to New Zealand, she had been battling major depression. But no one helped her. She had to endure her illness and still be a mother to children that she had stated were “triggering her”.
The story of Dickason is the story of many women who suffer postpartum depression, a serious mental health illness that develops during pregnancy or shortly after birth. It is characterised by various symptoms including the inability to develop a connection with one’s baby.
Despite the fact that one in seven new mothers experience postpartum depression, it’s rarely discussed or given adequate attention. Women battling with this illness are dismissed as simply not being maternal enough. Even when it escalates to postpartum psychosis, the rarer but more extreme form of postpartum depression where the mother becomes manic and suffers delusions and hallucinations to a point of being homicidal or suicidal, it is still not seen as an emergency.
This explains why Dickason, who exhibited all the classical symptoms of postpartum depression, was not given the help that she desperately needed despite the fact that women who have had it before have a 30% increase in risk of developing it in subsequent pregnancies.
We must sympathise with the Dickason children because no child deserves to be killed. But in doing so, we must reflect deeply on the many ways in which mothers are failed by the system and by a society that shames them for being sick and needing help.
We must reflect on what this means for the care (not) given to women in general. If an upper middle-class, educated and successful white woman married to a respected doctor was not afforded the care she desperately needed, what chance does a poor, black single mother stand?
I sincerely hope that at the end of this trial, Dickason is not sent to prison like a criminal that she is not, but committed to a psychiatric facility to get help she should have received six years ago.
MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Police brutality in SA targets black bodies
MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Opposition parties short of concrete ideas on how to transform SA
MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Hero journalists expose asylum seekers' plight
MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Worst of the worst in US prisons detest child killers
MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Gauteng is a geological disaster waiting to happen
MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Belief homosexuality is unAfrican and reflects Western values is wrong
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos